Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney says Jesse Marsch is "delusional at times", after the Leeds United boss' comments following his side's 0-0 draw with Brentford.

Marsch said he was "happy with the progress", adding that if they continue to "grow like this, we will be a good team".

"A team like Leeds, while they are playing well and have high energy, they are very frantic. They need to create some better chances and maybe be a bit calmer in and around the box," Deeney said on Match of the Day 2.

"The stats are there - 18 shots to win a game in the Premier League is very difficult.

"You can understand why he is positive, but it is a bit delusional at times - because it is putting this fake aura out there.

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown added: "I don't see any game management or control. I think the manager has got good characteristics... we are just hearing propaganda.

"It is like he is clinging on. They need to get results."