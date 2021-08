✒️ BAMFORD SIGNS NEW DEAL



Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford pens new contract at Elland Road until 2026.



🎧 ▶️ https://t.co/oqqjTw9NgR#lufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/92ON87XjX7 — BBC West Yorkshire Sport (@BBCWYS) August 19, 2021

