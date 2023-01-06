Former Chelsea manager and striker Gianluca Vialli "will be forever written across the club's history", chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said after the Italian's death at the age of 58.

Vialli joined the Blues on a free transfer in 1996 and became player-manager in 1998. He was the first Italian to manage a Premier League side.

"This is truly an awful day for Chelsea Football Club," said Boehly and Eghbali in a joint statement.

"Gianluca’s legend will live on at Stamford Bridge. His impact as a player, a coach and most importantly as a person, will be forever written across our club’s history.

"We send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family and friends."