Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

On Saturday we got a glimpse into both Liverpool’s immediate and long-term future.

Virgil Van Dijk was able to show the returning home fans what a calming and almost serene presence he has at the back - his ability to ping pinpoint 60-yard passes across the pitch was a delight to see (and helped create Liverpool’s crucial second goal).

Van Dijk and Joel Matip had been out for so long, and yet two games in it’s two wins and two clean sheets.

It’s also significant that the front three - Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane - have now all opened their accounts for the new season, as well as Roberto Firmino.

And then there’s the future – a hugely impressive first Premier League start for 18-year-old Harvey Elliott, who was lively throughout, played a part in the second goal and would have had an assist in the first half but for VAR’s intervention on Salah’s finish.

Significant too that he was able to withstand a few strong challenges, dust himself down, and get on with the game. Jurgen Klopp kept him on for the full 90 minutes, which surely will give Elliott a huge boost in confidence.

Big test next against Chelsea, but Liverpool ended last season in excellent form, and the momentum still appears to be with them.