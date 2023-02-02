Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

Rating: 9/10

Wolves have made six additions to strengthen for a relegation battle. With a spend of about £75m, they have made some great signings, adding quality and leadership to a thin squad.

Craig Dawson will boost the young defence and Daniel Bentley will hopefully add the competition needed to get Jose Sa back to his best. Mario Lemina adds bite, while Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha will help with our goal threat.

Joao Gomes was finally freed and is already a cult hero after turning down a better offer from Lyon. He will not start straight away but could be the long-term replacement for Ruben Neves.

All credit to the pull of Julen Lopetegui for a strong transfer window.

