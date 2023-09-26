Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "While Arsenal and Spurs had their little spat up in north London, further north in the real powerhouse of British football both Liverpool and Manchester City were cruising to wins and enjoying the southerners taking points off each other.

"It is hardly even a talking point now when Erling Haaland scores, though there were a raft of figures last week suggesting the Norwegian was being too profligate with his recent chance conversion rate. Data analysts told us that his predicted goals were down compared to how many he should have scored with the opportunities he had.

"All very interesting and indeed correct, but also frivolous and totally unimportant compared to the more simple statistic of eight goals in his first six league appearances so far. His goals per game numbers are still off the scale compared to any player in the history of the Premier League.

"For all the excitement in the capital city, it is likely still to be little more than a side show in terms of the league title, with Liverpool looking ominous alongside the imperious City."

