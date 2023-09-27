Simon Stone, BBC Sport

They may not have won this season, but there was no sense of crisis at Bournemouth - if my visit is any guide.

Manager Andoni Iraola was relaxed and quite smiley, particularly when he recounted his days on the beach back home in northern Spain, where he used to play with Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso (decent makings of a five-a-side team that) and why he likes to go on to the shoreline near his home on the south coast of England "when the weather is not so great" to clear his mind.

But there was a sense of purpose about Iraola, shared by head of football development Steve Cuss, about the progress Bournemouth want to make.

In bringing in the likes of Dominic Solanke and Alex Scott, who I also spoke to, Bournemouth are not going to rely on older players to preserve their top-flight status.

Scott, 19, has a huge career ahead of him judging by his performances at Bristol City over the past two seasons.

It might be the beginning of November before he is fit to play after arriving at Vitality Stadium with a knee injury, but Bournemouth will surely feel the benefit.

As one of the Premier League's smallest clubs, survival has to be the aim again this season after the summer of change.

There seems to be a lot of optimism it will be achieved with a little bit to spare.