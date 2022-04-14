Jurgen Klopp says finally reaching the last four of the FA Cup "means everything" and added that his side will treat Saturday's game against Manchester City like a final.

Liverpool have never previously made it past the fifth round of the competition under Klopp.

When asked what the FA Cup means to him, he said: "It’s a massive competition.

"So far we couldn’t go to the semis so this is the first experience. Better late than never. Now we are there and it means everything to us.

"I hope our people can get to London and that we have the atmosphere that a semi-final between City and Liverpool deserves.

"We have to treat it like a final. In an ideal world we will have 12 games. That means all of these we treat like finals. That’s how we have approached it since January, since we started this little mission.

"It’s the only way to get to the final and we actually want to go there. We will try to play really good football."