Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Norwich's trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Smith says Ozan Kabak’s hamstring injury could be "long term". Fellow defenders Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann are both fit and available but the game "comes too soon" for Max Aarons and Brandon Williams.

He admits Norwich need results quickly to keep their survival hopes alive: "The players know what’s at stake and the performance levels required. We’ve been creating chances but the conversion rate has not been good enough. The players know we are in 'last-chance saloon'."

On Norwich’s self-funding model: "I don’t think any model is going to enable you to win games in the Premier League [on its own]. The model is the model. I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think we could survive."

He says Norwich have been planning for different scenarios since Christmas but insists he has not given up hope: "My focus is still on winning games to stay in this league. I want them to leave everything on the pitch. I don’t want them to have any regrets."

He is full of praise for Brighton counterpart Graham Potter: "It was pleasing to see Graham get picked up by a Premier League club while managing in the Championship. He’s a really good coach and a really good guy."

Follow all of Friday's Premier League news conferences on our live page