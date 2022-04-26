Bidders to make final Chelsea pitches

Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

The three bidders attempting to buy Chelsea for more than £2.5bn will get an opportunity to make their final pitches to club executives this week.

Consortiums led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly, former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton and Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca will answer any outstanding questions.

There is hope from some bid sources that a preferred choice can be made by the end of the week.

But the decision and its timing rests with Chelsea, who are already condensing a process which normally takes up to a year into two and a half months.

The only hard deadline the Blues are up against is 31 May, when the current operating licence issued by the government reaches its conclusion.

However, the preferred bidder must be signed off by the Premier League and government before the new owners are made official.