Everton takeover off, reports BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
Skip twitter post
✖️ @bbcmerseysport understands that the proposed #EFC takeover by a consortium led by former #CFC and #MUFC chief executive Peter Kenyon is OFF— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) July 1, 2022
🔵 Blues' owner Farhad Moshiri is believed to have ended discussions with the group and their period of exclusivity is now over pic.twitter.com/H0vQAe576i
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post