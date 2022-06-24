Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

Leicester City have a long and proud history of producing talent from their academy and bringing them through to the biggest stage it can offer. Names like Andy King, Matt Piper and Ben Chilwell roll off the tongue of every Foxes fan.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is the latest in that line - and is a player that has quickly and with relative ease captured the hearts of the Blue Army.

His work rate, tenacity and obvious talent on the ball have moved him from a young player breaking through to one of the first names on the team sheet. That has been rewarded with a new five-year deal that will tie him down on Filbert Way until the summer of 2027.

The long-term nature of this deal is a blatant indication of the football club’s feelings towards KDH, who Brendan Rodgers himself has singled out as future captain material.

Those kind of aspirations will no doubt be in the mind of the young boy, who hails from the Leicestershire town of Shepshed.

“I believe I’m going to go up a gear next season,” he told me shortly after picking up the Players' Player and Young Player of the Season at the club’s of end of campaign awards night.

“Every day I step on the pitch, I believe I can be the best player. I’ve bedded myself in the Premier League now. I’ve got the experience, I’ve seen what it’s like. Now it’s about really kicking on for, and pushing on even more to find that extra gear."

They’re the words of a man, who while still relatively young and inexperienced, has the Premier League at his feet - and is desperate to take the club he supported as a boy to the next level too:

“I want to get this team to where it deserves to be," he added. "Next season is the start of that."

There’s no doubting that the box-to-box nature of his game, that includes the most aggressive press seen at King Power Stadium for sometime, will allow the Foxes to further develop their midfield offering.

With the question mark still looming over Youri Tieleman’s future at Leicester, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall may be the solution to an impending number eight problem.