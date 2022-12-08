Is staying up enough for Marsch?
- Published
How well has Jesse Marsch done as Leeds manager?
The Don't Go To Bed Just Yet team have had a debate on the question.
Get the podcast here. And remember BBC Radio Leeds are covering the Whites against Elche with full commentary tonight.
What do you think on Marsch? Is he doing enough? Is he making progress? What does an acceptable season look like? Let us know your thoughts here
Skip twitter post
“Is staying up this season enough to keep him in the job?” 🤔— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) December 7, 2022
Our ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ trio discuss whether Jesse Marsch can take Leeds United to new heights.
Listen to Episode 10 now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/cjZg343K7L#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/9H4w0hqD5y
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post