Gossip - Postecoglou unhappy with attack

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says "people in the box weren't doing their jobs" despite beating Livingston to go nine points clear at the top of the Premiership. (Daily Record), external

Livingston manager David Martindale says "the way Celtic has been run over the years is phenomenal" and that has allowed them to have quality substitutes that punished his side in the Premiership on Wednesday. (The Scotsman), external

Postecoglou says there will be changes for the game against St Johnstone after the slender win against Livingston. (Scottish Daily Express), external

