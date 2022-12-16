'It's massively frustrating' - Hammell

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been speaking to the press just moments after the announcement that his side's Scottish Premiesrship game with St Mirren is off.

"Disappointed about it, we've been preparing pretty much since the St Johnstone game.

"We've put a lot of work in. We had a good small training camp down at St George's and we were really prepared for it.

"We heard yesterday that this might be the issue. We were keen to do whatever we could, but the safety manager showed me around the stadium and unfortunately it's outwith our control.

"It's massively frustrating."