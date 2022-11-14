S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

J﻿ulen Lopetegui spent a bit of time wandering around Wolves' admittedly very impressive museum earlier.

H﻿e would have seen pictures of Major Frank Buckley and Stan Cullis, two of the club's most prominent managers, who between them were in charge for 33 years.

I﻿t is doubtful Lopetegui will get anywhere near that, but he arrives from Spain with a determination to drag Wolves away from the foot of the Premier League.

O﻿ne of his coaches sat with the 56-year-old to help with his English - but it was only needed sparingly.

L﻿opetegui has taken a risk signing to the end of the 2024-25 season. But he has already made a statement of intent by making it clear he puts Wolves' interests about of Raul Jimenez's personal desire to play at the World Cup.

L﻿ike any manager, Lopetegui's tenure will be defined by results. But, as first impressions go, this was a good start.