Gilberto Silva, f﻿ormer Premier League midfielder and World Cup winner with Brazil:

Casemiro started alongside Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's first group game, but he finished the game alongside his usual partner for the national team, his Manchester United team-mate Fred.

I have watched them play many matches together now and, for Brazil, they have lost only once - the 2021 Copa America final against Argentina.

It works very well because Casemiro sits at the back like I did and Fred is more mobile, like Kleberson was when he was next to me in our midfield at the 2002 World Cup.

But Fred is also defensively strong. He is not just in front of Casemiro, he plays alongside him too and helps him do his job.

They have an understanding now and I'm hoping this partnership will work well again at this World Cup. If we are going to win it, it will play such an important part.

Right now, I think we have the right balance. I am very happy with our back four and also with the players in front of them who teach the side to be solid.

This is where Casemiro's intelligence holds the key.

