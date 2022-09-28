P﻿hil McNulty, BBC chief football writer

England boss Gareth Southgate has been solid in support of defender Harry Maguire, despite growing evidence he should not be in his starting line-up.

His faith in Manchester United's captain, dropped at club level by Erik ten Hag after a run of poor form that started long before the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford, was undermined by Maguire's calamitous performance against Germany on Monday.

He made two errors for Germany's first goal, a poor pass leading to him conceding a penalty for a foul on Jamal Masiala, and then he conceded possession upfield which allow the visitors to break away for their second.

Watching Maguire was an uncomfortable experience, but also begged the question about whether Southgate's loyalty to a player who served him well as England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020 is now stubborn and self-defeating.

Maguire is starting to look like a liability, with his confidence shattered, and his exile at United means he is unlikely to get a chance to rebuild it before the World Cup.

If he picks on form, Maguire cannot be in the England team for their first game in Qatar. If he is, it will represent a huge risk by the manager. Do not bet against Southgate sticking by him.

