Subdued build up in Warsaw

B﻿BC Scotland's Scott Mullen at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego

I﻿t all feels peculiar in the Polish capital.

W﻿ith the home team for this one being a Ukrainian team, there is little buzz around this huge city before a big Champions League game. Instead, the odd Shakhtar Donetsk fan was seen in the city centre, while hundreds of Celtic fans congregate in the old town.

Outside the Municipal Stadium in Warsaw, stalls selling Ukraine flags and scarves sit on street corners as a heavy flow of traffic streams towards the ground on the banks of Vistula River.