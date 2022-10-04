M﻿atty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United got back to winning ways at the weekend - their first three points since the opening day.

Performances have warranted more victories and, for a pleasant change, VAR actually benefited Eddie Howe's side on Saturday.

The demolition job at Craven Cottage means Newcastle sit in a much prettier seventh place, a European spot - which is exactly where aspirations lie going forward.

Not only was the overall performance a special one, we may have witnessed goal of the season from an unlikely source in Miguel Almiron - an absolutely wonderful volley into the top corner.

In the past, you could never fault Almiron’s work ethic and commitment, but you could quite often criticise his end product.

Not this season, though. He has three goals already, after only scoring one in over 40 games in 2021-22.

Almiron is yet another player who has drastically improved under Howe's supervision. It's the latest nod towards the Magpies boss' elite coaching and big impact.