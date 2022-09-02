Arteta will assess Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard on Saturday to see if they will be fit. But Thomas Partey is definitely out, with the boss saying “it could be weeks, but hopefully even shorter than that” before he returns.

The club tried to sign a midfielder on transfer deadline day: “We had to react to injuries so we pushed to strengthen the team but we only want to bring top talent to the squad. We didn’t manage to find the right person.”

He thinks the club have recruited well over the summer and wants to trust his squad: “For me, it’s the best squad and team I have had available. The club have done a phenomenal job to bring in players with the profile we wanted. We have an academy as well and these players have the ability.”

On the atmosphere around the club after five wins from five: “The feeling and energy around the club is good. The way the team is playing and performing, it’s very fulfilling. When you have huge talent, hungry personalities and people who love what they do, normally good things happen.”