Everton take a striker risk

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri told discontented fans to judge him at the end of this window. The jury remains out.

They brought in eight players as well as keeping the prized Anthony Gordon out of Chelsea's clutches and much of their business looks smart.

Conor Coady and James Tarkowski provide experience and leadership in defence. Amadou Onana is the most expensive acquisition at £33m but shows great promise, while the return of the hugely popular and quietly effective Idrissa Gueye and the arrival of the highly-rated James Garner widen midfield options.

And then we get to the questions.

Everton desperately needed a striker, probably two, with Richarlison sold to Tottenham and Dominic Calvert-Lewin regularly plagued by injuries.

Neal Maupay has arrived from Brighton but no other forwards pitched up on deadline day.

Is this enough to cure a chronic goals shortage? If it is not, then the judgement on Moshiri and those who do the deals in Everton's boardroom may yet be an unfavourable one.