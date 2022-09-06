Celtic Park will be a deafening cauldron by kick-off time and Real Madrid's band of superstars have been pre-warned about the "complicated environment" by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has been burned here before. Three times in fact, all with AC Milan.

In 2004, Martin O'Neill's hosts faced Ancelotti's side in the Champions League group and battled to a goalless draw that couldn't prevent Celtic dropping out of Europe.

In March 2007, it was Gordon Strachan at the Celtic helm in the rarefied realm of the last 16 and another stalemate. The only goal of the tie came in extra-time at San Siro - a peach of a solo effort from Kaka - as Milan scraped through. It proved to be their biggest scare on the way to lifting the trophy.

The triptych was completed six months later as Celtic exacted revenge and propelled themselves towards the last 16 by defeating Ancelotti's European champions 2-1.

You remember that game, right? A Celtic fan running on to the pitch and giving Dida a light tap, with the goalkeeper going down theatrically.

Read more on the Real Madrid manager here.