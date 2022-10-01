Vieira: 'Referee got handball decision wrong'

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Patrick Vieira was visibly frustrated in his post-match press conference following the defeat against Chelsea.

The last minute goal from former loanee Conor Gallagher will have caused him some annoyance, but it is the decision of the referee to not send off Thiago Silva which seems to have bothered him most.

When asked about the incident he told BBC Sport:

"Regarding the incident with Thiago, it’s something I don’t want to talk about. It’s difficult for me to understand it and accept it. It’s better sometimes to be quiet and not talk about it.

"I don’t want to talk about it because I believe the referee got it wrong. If I say what I think I will be in trouble so it’s better for me not to talk about it."