W﻿e asked for your views following St Johnstone's 1-1 draw with Motherwell...

S﻿imon: A decent point ahead of the break. We have undoubtedly made a fantastic signing in Nicky Clark. We look capable of cutting most teams open and the defence has been fairly solid, a huge difference to last season. After beating Rangers last week, a point today and away at St Mirren is not too bad. Lots to look forward to.

Mike: Neither side showed enough desire to go and win the game. Saints substitutions seemed to halt our own momentum. Can't complain at our points tally so far though. COYS