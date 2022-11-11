Tottenham v Leeds United: Team news

Tottenham forwards Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison should be available to start after building up their fitness with substitute appearances in the Carabao Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Left wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is a major doubt with a muscle injury sustained during that game, while forward Son Heung-min remains out.

Leeds United will be without striker Patrick Bamford and midfielder Mateusz Klich, while winger Jack Harrison may miss out with a muscle strain.

The game comes too soon for midfielder Adam Forshaw.

