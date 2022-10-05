Halliday relishing visit of Serie A giants Fiorentina

Andy Halliday grew up admiring Fiorentina from afar when they boasted superstars such as Gabriel Batistuta.

Now he is determined to help Hearts claim a famous win over La Viola on Thursday to edge his side closer to the Europa Conference knockout stage.

"My first memories are growing up watching Italian football and watching players like Batistuta at Fiorentina and the greats like that," said the utility player.

"Serie A has always been an amazing league. Even now you look at Fiorentina and they are one of the massive clubs, so it will be great to play against them.”

The Jambos are second in Group A with three points, while Fiorentina are bottom with just one. Both sides are mid-table in their respective domestic leagues.

"They've been a bit of a mixed bag domestically this season but we've done our due diligence watching them and we can see they are a top-quality side," added Halliday.

"﻿They will be disappointed in dropping points at home to Riga and right now we have a slight advantage so it's vitally important we try and get a positive result."