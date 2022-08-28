Celtic's potential is limitless - Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to BBC Sportsound after his side's record-breaking 9-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice: "The boys were great. Really disciplined, really focused to make sure we played our football. The quality of our goals was outstanding, our general play was very good and our defensive work, especially in the front half, was really good.

"That's part of the kind of football team we want to be. It's not just how we play, it's our intent which is to keep going all the time, to not let the scoreboard or circumstances dictate how we go about things.

"We knew Dundee United are going through a rough spell. They're probably a bit vulnerable today and we got on top of them early which allowed us to play our football.

"Apart from Kyogo's second, the goals were the good work of other people. It's about setting our own standards and making sure we're the best we can be every time we're out there. We're not going to measure our progress or success because we don't know what the end point is, we don't want to put a limit on the team we want to be.