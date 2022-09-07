Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland has a "born instinct" for scoring, after the striker netted a brace for Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old reached 25 goals in 20 Champions League appearances. The previous record after 20 appearances was 16, by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.

Speaking about the striker, Guardiola said: "He is in the right place in the right moment, not a second before nor a second after.

"It is a born instinct he has carried from the cradle and he has shown in Austria, in Germany and now with us.

"It is a unique reality of this player. It is a natural instinct to score goals."

H﻿aaland's mark of 20 games to reach 25 Champions League goals is 10 games faster than any other player, with Van Nistelrooy second on 30 matches.