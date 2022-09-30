Celtic 'injury crisis' dismissed by Wilson

Former defender Mark Wilson insists there can be no claims that Celtic are in an injury crisis when they have such a strong squad to replace the players likely to miss Saturday's game against Motherwell. Giorgos Giakoumakis, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic are viewed as doubts after the international window. (Football Scotland), external

Denmark under-21 head coach Jesper Sorensen believes it is only a matter of time before Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley makes a move to the English Premier League. (Herald), external

