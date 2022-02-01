Norwich's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Norwich do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Canaries:

In

None

Out

Todd Cantwell (Bournemouth), Jordan Hugill (Cardiff), Sebastian Soto (Livingston), Onel Hernandez (Birmingham), Gassan Ahadme (Burton), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian), Bali Mumba (Peterborough), Tyrese Omotoye (Carlisle), Tom Dickson-Peters (Gillingham), Josh Martin (Doncaster)

