Newcastle have made a formal bid for Sevilla's Brazil defender Diego Carlos, 28. (Sky Sports), external

The Magpies are increasingly keen on signing Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, 23. (Rudy Galetti - Calciomercato), external

Meanwhile, the club have been told they will need to pay more than £37m to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. (Sun), external

