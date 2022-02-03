Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has hailed the work Mikel Arteta has done with Gabriel Martinelli.

In a wide-ranging interview with the club's official website, Wilshere praises Martinelli's improvement and says Arteta has been instrumental in his growth.

"The one I think is going to be top is Martinelli," said Wilshere. "I think what the manager has done with him has been genius.

"When I first went there he was training, coming on, not playing much but he's eventually got his chance and he's been brilliant."

Wilshere joined the coaching staff at Arsenal in the autumn alongside training at the club to build up his fitness - and the 30-year-old said it will always be his "home".

"When I was down, they reached out to give me the opportunity to come back and train and build my confidence and fitness," he said. "I’ll be forever grateful for that."