Is Traore set to leave Wolves?

Image source, Getty Images
Published

Adama Traore looks increasingly likely to leave Wolves in January, according to the Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards said: "Wolves need to sell to buy, and Traore seems to be one of their saleable assets.

"I really like him as a player. I think he’s been linked with Tottenham again and they were interested in the summer.

"It’s definitely one to keep an eye on, mainly because I don’t think there is much money to spend at Wolves - so if they are going to strengthen the squad elsewhere they are going to cash in."

