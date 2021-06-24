Euro 2020 is already over for Leeds United pair Ezgjan Alioski and Mateusz Klich, with North Macedonia and Poland finishing bottom of their respective groups.

But that hasn't stopped both players from catching the eye of BBC Sport readers.

Throughout the matches, we have been asking fans to score players out of 10 - and we've worked out your team of the group stage based on those who've featured for at least 60 minutes in two games.

Alioski, with a score of 8.19, and Klich, with 7.81, each made it into the final XI.

