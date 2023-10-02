From Big Eck to Graeme Souness... who do you want to replace Beale?

Your views are still flooding in as supporters start to look at where - and who - next for Rangers.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Frankie: We, as a club need someone to steady the ship, who can get performances from the signings and play attacking-minded football and gel the team together with organisation structure and function. The season is not over but Rangers need an experienced hand, with an eye for a player and a name to attract quality in January. I say Harry Redknapp.

Jamie: Derek Mcinnes. A great manager, experienced, good tactician, great man manager, won trophies, knows the player markets, and how to beat the old firm with no budget. Knows the club inside out, made a mistake turning them down before, lightning wouldn't strike twice. No brainer for me.

Brendan: Where is Bielsa these days? And what about Ronald Koeman? Michael Laudrup?

Joe: My thoughts are to go with the interim arranged and stay calm. However I feel they should go for Graeme Souness as Managing Director of Football and let him appoint a head coach and training staff. I also feel that should be Rangers orientated people with passion for the club . Lets get it right this time.

Gordon: Alex McLeish would provide stability and proven track record.

Ian: I was all for Michael Beale as he was the brains of the Gerrard success. But, apart from Butland his summer signing have not prospered at Rangers. I don't think Beale knew their best position, his best team or what system and yes, injuries did not help. There was no confidence in the side, and the results and performances suffered. David Weir?

David: What about David Healy as the next Rangers manager? Healy is an ex-Northern Ireland international with almost 100 caps. He's also played for Rangers as well as Man Utd, Leeds Utd, Fulham and Sunderland. Healey has managed Northern Ireland club side Linfield sine 2015 and has a win percentage of 61.96. His side have won the league no less than five times.

Anon: Give John Terry a go! He’s a big name former player looking for his big break in management (similar to Gerrard). Hopefully the players would look up to him, wanting to impress.. not too mention he’s a hard man and would drill this current deadwood squad in to shape. Help them find form. (Maybe Lampard as his assistant).