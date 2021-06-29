Manchester City have always been confident Fernandinho would sign his new contract.

Manager Pep Guardiola views him as an integral part of his squad and it will be interesting to see whether, at 36, the Brazilian takes more of an interest on the coaching side.

Fernandinho is a different character to Vincent Kompany, but he is offering the same guiding hand as the Belgian did to some of the younger players.

In what could be a summer of change at City, given the players who will be leaving and those - potentially including Harry Kane and Jack Grealish - who could be arriving, the stability of Guardiola having his most experienced player around is invaluable.