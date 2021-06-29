Andriy Yarmolenko is urging Ukraine fans to "bring a little more positivity" before his side's last-16 tie against Sweden on Tuesday.

The West Ham winger admits his team have not been at their best during the group stage - when they were the only nation to progress having finished on three points.

"I agree with some criticism. But I want to ask everyone to bring a little more positivity, because we still reached the knockouts," Yarmolenko added.

This is the first time Ukraine have reached the knockout stage of a European Championship and, of their four goals in the competition so far, Yarmolenko has scored two and assisted one. No player has ever been involved in more goals for them at a major tournament.

"We will try to play our football, show our maximum."

