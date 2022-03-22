Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward says that Patrick Vieira has not only changed the brand of football at the club, but also the belief among players.

Ward praised the Eagles boss on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night club for the positive differences he has made since his arrival.

He said: "The results and the way in which we are playing speaks for itself.

"The style of play, the vision and the togetherness that we are showing and the results that we’re putting in. We’ve been unfortunate and drawn a few more games than we would have liked to, but we are moving in the right direction and it’s going to take time to put everything in place.

"There has been an enormous amount of change. When there is a new identity and someone new at the helm pushing forward their vision, then obviously that changes as well.

"The belief that cohesion in the squad is very strong and obviously the talent speaks for itself. As a group we are picking up on the mentality that the boss’ playing career had - what he achieved and that competitiveness, that willingness and desire to win and succeed and make a name for ourselves is getting stronger."

