Transfer news: Rudiger outlines position on Chelsea future

Antonio Rudiger says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription), external

Blues forward Armando Broja, 20, is not ruling out a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Arsenal interested in signing him due to his impressive performances at Southampton on loan. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi is weighing up a switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana, despite having won three caps for the Three Lions. (Mirror), external

