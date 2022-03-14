Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is expecting “a dynamic game” at Old Trafford tomorrow against Manchester United in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

The tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Wanda Metropolitano three weeks ago and Simeone intends to punish any United mistakes.

“We’ll press high,” he said. “It will be the classic type of match you expect in a game like this – the vertigo you suffer sometimes when a team plays at home.

“I think we have the opportunity to hit on the counter to capitalise on any errors they make.

“We’re really up for the game and we’ll do the best we can.”

Midfielder Marcos Llorente, whose Anfield goals at this stage two years ago knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League, said his team-mates are wary of the threat posed by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“When you have players like that, you always need to be on your guard,” he said. “They have some other great players that play at a really high level and have to be aware of all of them.”