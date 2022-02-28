Rob Gurney, BBC Radio WM

Just when Villa fans were starting to anxiously look at what’s behind them, rather than in front of them, they turned in the performance that Steven Gerrard had demanded, but had been lacking recently.

The first fifteen minutes displayed some worrying signs again, of tentativeness, not so much complacency, for me, but once Matty Cash had guided in the first goal off the far post, then they really began to grow in confidence.

Gerrard’s formation tweak from 4-3-3 to 4-3-1-2 worked a treat, with Philippe Coutinho not quite at his orchestra-conducting best, although playing the no. 10 role, with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings effectively two no. 9s, had some purpose and fluidity to it at times.

In the midfield trio, John McGinn was back to something like his usual effectiveness. Alongside him, though, Douglas Luiz is still the biggest problem that Gerrard currently faces, with Marvelous Nakamba a long-term absentee, he probably has to trust Morgan Sanson to figure more regularly in the coming weeks.

The return of Ezri Konsa at the back seemed to lift Tyrone Mings’ game too.

Watkins has been much-maligned by Villa fans in recent weeks, but the calm, composed way he took his goal is a sign that his belief, if he ever lost it in the first place, is starting to show itself again.

So a seven or eight out of 10 performance from this observer, anyway, and the prospect of a top ten finish remains within Villa’s gift again.

Baby steps for now, though.