Chelsea players vow to 'rise again'
- Published
Skip twitter post
To fall and rise.— Kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) February 27, 2022
Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.
We keep working.
Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. pic.twitter.com/yu2FkZlG4h
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Disappointing night. It hurts but this is football, we will rise again. Thanks for your support blue family 💙 pic.twitter.com/GbYOi7esUX— Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) February 27, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
After a long two months out great feeling to be back out there competing again! Unfortunate to lose on penalties. We gave everything right until the end. Sometimes that’s the way this crazy game goes. Congratulations to Liverpool. We’ll be back! pic.twitter.com/X9pnWpBBEh— Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 27, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3