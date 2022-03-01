Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Manchester City got away with one on Saturday at Goodison Park. I just don't understand how VAR could have taken a look at Rodri's handball and not awarded a penalty to Everton.

It's been a tricky few days for Pep Guardiola's side following their defeat by Tottenham, and they have the Manchester derby to come this weekend too, but I think their trip to London Road will be pretty straightforward.

Peterborough have just reappointed Grant McCann as manager but he has a lot more to worry about than taking on the Premier League leaders - his side are bottom of the Championship and have taken one point from their past six games.

I'd imagine Guardiola will make quite a few changes to his team, but the players coming in will still be top class. Posh have conceded an average of two goals a game in the league this season, and I don't see them keeping City quiet.

Bru-C's prediction: 1-4

I'd love to see Peterborough provide the madness, because shocks are my favourite thing about the FA Cup and there have been so many of them this season. An early Peterborough goal could rattle City and they could hold on. I highly doubt it though.

