Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal - manager reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "I cannot give you an honest assessment because I will be suspended for a long time. I like to be honest and I cannot give an honest assessment.

"I am so proud of my players, this game is gone, we've lost it, we accept it. We move to Newcastle."

Thoughts on the sending off? "I don't know. The decision was made and this game is gone."

Complaints about the penalty? "I cannot give my opinion. I will be suspended. I think you can read my body language very clearly."

How do you pick the players up? "I have already done. This game is history and all our focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle. I told them I was so proud of them and if we do what we did in the first half an hour here we will be fine against Newcastle.

"I worry a lot about today. I really, really worry about today but I don't worry about the performance of my players.

"I want to be where we deserve to be."