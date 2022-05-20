Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa haven’t won any of their past eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League home games (D4 L4) since a 1-0 win against Arsenal in July 2020.

Nick Pope made eight saves in helping his Burnley side to a point against Aston Villa, the joint-most he’s recorded in a single Premier League game (2x v Liverpool, 2x v Aston Villa).

Emi Buendia is the second Villa player this season to both score a goal and concede a penalty in a Premier League game after Kaurtney Hause (v Manchester United) in September last year.