Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley: Pick of the stats
Aston Villa haven’t won any of their past eight midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League home games (D4 L4) since a 1-0 win against Arsenal in July 2020.
Nick Pope made eight saves in helping his Burnley side to a point against Aston Villa, the joint-most he’s recorded in a single Premier League game (2x v Liverpool, 2x v Aston Villa).
Emi Buendia is the second Villa player this season to both score a goal and concede a penalty in a Premier League game after Kaurtney Hause (v Manchester United) in September last year.
Ashley Barnes has scored each of his seven Premier League penalties for the Clarets, the most of any player for the club in the division, surpassing Graham Alexander’s tally of six.