Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast, external

Rating: 5 - a few highlights this season, such as wins against Leeds, Manchester United and Southampton, have been overshadowed by too many low moments, such as defeats against Watford, Brentford and the capitulation against Wolves. This inconsistency and the apparent "soft centre" for Villa has culminated in an ultimately frustrating season for everyone associated with the club.

Best performance of the season: Manchester United 0-1 Aston Villa. Considering we hadn't won at Old Trafford in so long, and given our woeful record this season against the top-six clubs, this was a huge victory for us and I would say has to go down as the best performance of the season. Ironically it was Dean Smith's last victory for Villa before he was sacked.

Player of the season: Jacob Ramsey - with few really standout players for Villa. It feels like this has been a real breakthrough season for Ramsey. With 34 appearances, six goals, one assist and high praise from Steven Gerrard, Ramsey has cemented himself as a real mainstay of the team and a potential England call-up may not be far away for the homegrown star.

Player whose time is up: Morgan Sanson - Unfortunately injuries, form and lack of game time have really hampered Sanson's chances since signing in January 2021. With Villa's midfield in desperate need of upgrading the midfielder's days could be numbered at Villa Park.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: Son Heung-min - this season's golden boot winner. Just seems like the perfect player. Pace, hard work, movement, dribbling ability and a ruthless finisher. He would be fantastic in ours or any side in world football.

Happy with your manager? Yes, definitely. Gerrard was my choice for months, even before Dean Smith left the club. In my opinion he has something special and he has the right characteristics to bring something special to Aston Villa.

One learning to take into next season (on/off the pitch): We need to be more ruthless in all areas of the club. Whether that is in signing players, letting players go off the pitch, or closing out games and being able to come back from going a goal down on the pitch. The mentality has to change to progress as much as all Villa fans would like us to.