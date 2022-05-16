Hasenhuttl on injuries, Premier League safety and Liverpool
- Published
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl is hopeful Stuart Armstrong and Fraser Forster will be available, after both missed training last week because of joint pains.
He said Tino Livramento's knee surgery "went well" and that "he has now started on his long road back".
On securing another season in the Premier League, he said: "This is a big achievement. Yes, we had a chance to finish higher, but we have to take the last two games to get as many points as possible and finish the season in a positive way."
He described captain James Ward-Prowse as the club's "best scorer and assist maker" following his nomination for Premier League Player of the Season.
On opponents Liverpool, Hasenhuttl said: "I expect them to be fully focused on this game. The chance for them is still alive. As long as Jurgen sees he has a chance he will go with everything he has."
From Southampton's point of view, despite it being a difficult home game, he said they will "go for it with everything we have and the team on the pitch will do everything".