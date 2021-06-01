England manager Gareth Southgate has been speaking to the media after announcing his final Euros squad.

On the six players he had to leave out, he said they showed true professionalism when told they would not be part of England's plans.

"For me personally, it was very difficult to speak to Jesse Lingard, who has given so much for England over a long period of time, James Ward-Prowse, who has captained the under-21s, and Ollie Watkins, who has had a tremendous season with Aston Villa.

"Those three, I gave them the option of going home, but they were all adamant they wanted to stay and be a part of the group. I think Jesse will probably start tomorrow.

"Their commitment and professionalism has been exemplary and it meant yesterday afternoon when I had the conversation with those players, although they were disappointed, they knew where they stood and the atmosphere around the camp has stayed positive."

Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale also miss out, while Mason Greenwood has withdrawn through injury.

