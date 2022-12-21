Celtic v Livingston team news
- Published
Ange Postecoglou has made just one change from the win against Aberdeen on Saturday for the visit of Livingston.
Liel Abada, who came on as a substitute, replaces Daizen Maeda in attack.
Sead Haksabanovic is back among the substitutes after recovering from injury.
Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Kyogo.
Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Bernabei, Forrest.
Livingston make their return to action for the first time since the break, after their game against Dundee United was postponed on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Shamal George has kept four clean sheets in 13 games this season, but is still struggling with a thigh injury.
Ivan Konovalov starts in goal. Joel Nouble - maybe surprisingly - is among the substitutes.
Captain Nicky Devlin makes his 100th Premiership appearance.
Livingston: Konovalov, Penrice, Devlin, Obileye, Fitzwater, Longridge, Montano, Sean Kelly, Stephen Kelly, Omeonga, Anderson.
Substitutes: Hamilton, Boyes, Cancar, Holt, Pittman, Bahamboula, Shinnie, Goncalves, Nouble.