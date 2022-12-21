Ange Postecoglou has made just one change from the win against Aberdeen on Saturday for the visit of Livingston.

Liel Abada, who came on as a substitute, replaces Daizen Maeda in attack.

Sead Haksabanovic is back among the substitutes after recovering from injury.

Celtic: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O'Riley, Hatate, Abada, Jota, Kyogo.

Substitutes: Siegrist, Jenz, Giakoumakis, Haksabanovic, Mooy, Turnbull, Maeda, Bernabei, Forrest.